President Orders Mobilization of Efforts to Eradicate Coronavirus from Iran

In a decree issued on Sunday, President Rouhani ordered Health Minister Saeed Namaki to set up the ‘National Headquarters for Control of the Coronavirus’ involving the Interior Minister, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, the Education Minister, the Minster of Science, Research and Technology, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism, the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the Prosecutor General, Head of the Plan and Budget Organization, Director-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Head of the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of Iran, the Spokesperson for the administration, and the Iranian Police Commander.

The president said the headquarters must be established considering the necessity for close cooperation among all organizations in containing the COVID-19 disease.

President Rouhani also ordered the Health Minister to hold regular meetings to examine the situation, gather detailed information about the circumstances, adopt the necessary and timely policies on providing the medical and pharmaceutical services, and to provide training manual for the public, the physicians, and the medical teams and staff.

The president finally ordered Health Minister Namaki to employ the capabilities of all relevant organizations to receive help in containing the spread of the coronavirus and eradicating the disease as soon as possible, and called on the minister to give regular reports.

The death toll from the COVID-19 infection in Iran rose to eight on Sunday, and the total number of confirmed cases to 43.