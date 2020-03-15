Nearly 14,000 Infected by Coronavirus in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour, the Health Ministry’s spokesman, on Sunday confirmed 1,209 new cases of coronavirus infections, including 113 new deaths, during the past 24 hours.

The 13,938 cases include 3,574 in Tehran, 1,278 in Mazandaran, 1,183 in Isfahan, 1,004 in Qom, 840 in Gilan, 698 in Markazi, 665 in Alborz, 568 in Khorasan Razavi, 450 in Semnan, 407 in Qazvin, 374 in East Azarbaijan, 326 in Yazd, 289 in Lorestan, 259 in Golestan, 253 in Khuzestan, 252 in Fars, 201 in Zanjan, 193 in West Azarbaijan, 154 in Ardabil, 134 in Kurdistan, 124 in Hamadan, 115 in Kermanshah, 101 in Ilam, 100 in South Khorasan, 90 in Hormozgan, 84 in Kerman, 60 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 52 in North Khorasan, 49 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari 34 in Bushehr, and 27 in Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad.