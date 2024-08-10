MP: Iranian president to present proposed cabinet to parliament Sunday

Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s Presiding Board told IRNA news agency on Saturday that, “The list of ministers proposed for the administration will be submitted to the parliament on Sunday.”

“Reviewing the plans, goals and views of the ministers proposed for the administration is on the agenda for all specialized committees of the parliament,” Salimi said.

All ministerial nominees will be present for talks with all parliamentary committees and the final report of the committees will be presented to the Presiding Board, the lawmaker explained.

He added the parliament is scheduled to hold an open session next Sunday and the voting for the qualification of the proposed cabinet members will take place on two shifts.

Pezeshkian, who won the snap polls to replace deceased president Ebrahim Raisi on a platform of reformist slogans, has vowed to form an inclusive cabinet and push forward national consensus objectives.