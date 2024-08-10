IFP ExclusiveLocalParliamentSelected

MP: Iranian president to present proposed cabinet to parliament Sunday

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian parliament will start checking the qualification of the proposed ministers by President Massoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, a lawmaker announced.

Alireza Salimi, a member of the parliament’s Presiding Board told IRNA news agency on Saturday that, “The list of ministers proposed for the administration will be submitted to the parliament on Sunday.”

“Reviewing the plans, goals and views of the ministers proposed for the administration is on the agenda for all specialized committees of the parliament,” Salimi said.

All ministerial nominees will be present for talks with all parliamentary committees and the final report of the committees will be presented to the Presiding Board, the lawmaker explained.

He added the parliament is scheduled to hold an open session next Sunday and the voting for the qualification of the proposed cabinet members will take place on two shifts.

Pezeshkian, who won the snap polls to replace deceased president Ebrahim Raisi on a platform of reformist slogans, has vowed to form an inclusive cabinet and push forward national consensus objectives.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks