Trump claims US held direct negotiations with Iran

By IFP Media Wire

President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has begun direct talks with Iran over its nuclear programme.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable,” he added, without providing further details.

Trump also warned that Iran would be in “great danger” if diplomatic efforts to curb its nuclear ambitions failed, adding that Tehran “can’t have nuclear weapons”.

Over the weekend Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi described the prospect of direct negotiations with the US on Tehran’s nuclear programme as “meaningless”.

Araghchi’s remarks came after Trump stated last month in a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that he hoped there would be a negotiation between the countries.

Tehran, which maintains that it is not seeking a nuclear weapon, has so far rejected Washington’s overtures, but has said it is open to indirect diplomacy.

