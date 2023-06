The eco-park is equipped with five sightseeing platforms, an open-air amphitheater, a quarantine hall equipped with a veterinary clinic, and all the requirements of a standard wildlife park.

In the first phase of the park’s construction, about 75 herbivores, including goats, sheep, deer, and Persian zebras have been released in it.

In the second phase, other animals such as lions, tigers and bears will be added.