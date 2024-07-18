Official: Persian yellow deer community fit as fiddle 

The head of the Central and Northern Alborz Protected Area Mehdi Kiaheirati told Iran’s IRNA news agency that the tourists and nature lovers have been asked not to enter the habitat of the species without coordinating with environmental protection officials.

The Persian fallow deer, or yellow deer, along with red deer, is an endangered species placed under the EN category of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Until half a century ago, yellow deer were considered extinct in the world forever, when four of them were spotted in Dez and Karkheh regions in southern Iran and they were scattered in different regions of the country to increase the chances of reproduction, Kiaheirati explained.

Iran has established several sanctuaries, including in northern provinces, to protect the endangered species.

Nowshahr city, located in the west of Mazandaran, has 220,000 hectares of the Central Alborz Protected Area. It hosts a variety of species, including red deer, roe deer, wild goat, goat, brown bear, leopard, pheasant, sea partridge and ordinary partridge.