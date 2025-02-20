IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesNature and WildlifeSelected

Azini Wetland: A unique ecological gem in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Azini Wetland, also known as Khor Azini and Khor Sirik, is a remarkable ecological site located in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran.

Spanning over 4 kilometers in length and covering an area of about 15,000 hectares, the wetland is renowned for its dense mangrove forests, particularly the unique Avicennia marina (mangrove) species, and the presence of Sonneratia (a rare plant species).

It is also home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, making it a vital habitat for numerous fish, crustaceans, and other marine organisms.

Thanks to its unique climate and rich biodiversity, the Azini Wetland serves as a sanctuary for various rare bird species and aquatic life, attracting nature enthusiasts and researchers alike.

Its ecological significance has made it a prime destination for eco-tourism and biological tours, offering visitors a chance to explore its natural beauty and observe its thriving ecosystems.

