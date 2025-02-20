Azini Wetland: A unique ecological gem in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran

Spanning over 4 kilometers in length and covering an area of about 15,000 hectares, the wetland is renowned for its dense mangrove forests, particularly the unique Avicennia marina (mangrove) species, and the presence of Sonneratia (a rare plant species).

It is also home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, making it a vital habitat for numerous fish, crustaceans, and other marine organisms.

Thanks to its unique climate and rich biodiversity, the Azini Wetland serves as a sanctuary for various rare bird species and aquatic life, attracting nature enthusiasts and researchers alike.

Its ecological significance has made it a prime destination for eco-tourism and biological tours, offering visitors a chance to explore its natural beauty and observe its thriving ecosystems.

