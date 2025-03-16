Tehran faces severe water crisis as reservoir levels plummet

According to official reports, the Karaj Dam, one of Tehran’s primary water sources, is currently at only 7% of its capacity.

Similarly, the Latyan Dam holds just 11% of its capacity, while the Mamloo and Lar Dams are at 12% and 1%, respectively.

These alarming figures highlight a worsening water shortage that experts have warned about for years. Poor management, prolonged drought, and insufficient rainfall have exacerbated the crisis, with national rainfall levels at just 82.9% of the annual average.

As Tehran braces for potential water rationing, officials are under pressure to balance immediate crisis management with long-term solutions.

Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi described the situation as “critical” during a visit to Isfahan to address water-related issues.

He emphasized the urgency of implementing vital water projects, including the controversial Koohrang Dam, to mitigate the crisis.

Aliabadi also announced plans to cut water allocations to industries, urging them to rely on non-conventional water sources instead.

The water shortage has sparked calls for equitable water distribution and stricter enforcement of water usage laws.