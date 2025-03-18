Iran’s Mazandaran sees 90% surge in migratory birds after wetland recovery

This marks a significant recovery after years of decline, driven by abundant summer and autumn rainfall that replenished dried-up habitats, including the internationally renowned Miankaleh Wetland.

Miankaleh, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, hosted 250,000 birds alone, a threefold increase from previous years.

The wetland saw an additional 4,000 hectares reflooded, providing critical habitat for over 80 species of waterfowl and shorebirds. Ducks were the most numerous, with their numbers surging from 112,000 to 280,000.

Kourosh Rabiei, head of the Mazandaran Department of Environment’s Wildlife Office, attributed the recovery to improved environmental conditions, a hunting ban in neighboring provinces, and favorable weather.

However, he noted that 70% of the birds have already departed for northern Caspian regions, with the remaining 30% expected to leave by mid-April.

Mazandaran’s wetlands, including Miankaleh, are vital stopovers for migratory birds traveling from cold northern regions.

The province’s 915 water reservoirs and wetlands, covering 18,000 hectares, provide essential resources for these birds, making it a key player in global bird migration routes.