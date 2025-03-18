IFP ExclusiveNature and WildlifeSelected

Iran’s Mazandaran sees 90% surge in migratory birds after wetland recovery

By IFP Editorial Staff

Mazandaran Province in northern Iran has experienced a remarkable 90% increase in migratory bird populations this winter, with 385,000 birds recorded in its wetlands and water reservoirs.

This marks a significant recovery after years of decline, driven by abundant summer and autumn rainfall that replenished dried-up habitats, including the internationally renowned Miankaleh Wetland.

Miankaleh, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, hosted 250,000 birds alone, a threefold increase from previous years.

The wetland saw an additional 4,000 hectares reflooded, providing critical habitat for over 80 species of waterfowl and shorebirds. Ducks were the most numerous, with their numbers surging from 112,000 to 280,000.

Kourosh Rabiei, head of the Mazandaran Department of Environment’s Wildlife Office, attributed the recovery to improved environmental conditions, a hunting ban in neighboring provinces, and favorable weather.

However, he noted that 70% of the birds have already departed for northern Caspian regions, with the remaining 30% expected to leave by mid-April.

Mazandaran’s wetlands, including Miankaleh, are vital stopovers for migratory birds traveling from cold northern regions.

The province’s 915 water reservoirs and wetlands, covering 18,000 hectares, provide essential resources for these birds, making it a key player in global bird migration routes.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks