Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Mild weather lures more tourists to northern, northwestern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

As the weather gets milder in the final days of the spring, more tourists flock to the beautiful nature of Gilan and Ardabil, two adjacent provinces in northern and northwestern Iran.

Mountaineers and nature lovers travel to the region to enjoy the pristine nature, the nice weather, and the peace during springtime.

The pictures below worth thousands of words:

