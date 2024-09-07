IFP ExclusiveIran in PicturesTourism

Recreation on Khazar Sea coast

By IFP Editorial Staff

The September 2024 holidays provided an opportunity for Iranians to head to the country's north for recreation, with the coastal town of Abbasabad in Mazandaran Province being one of the many tourist destinations for people.

Over the past week, millions of people have rushed to the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran along the Caspian Sea.

More in pictures:

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks