Recreation on Khazar Sea coast

Over the past week, millions of people have rushed to the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran along the Caspian Sea.
More in pictures:
1 of 37
The September 2024 holidays provided an opportunity for Iranians to head to the country's north for recreation, with the coastal town of Abbasabad in Mazandaran Province being one of the many tourist destinations for people.
Over the past week, millions of people have rushed to the northern provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran along the Caspian Sea.
More in pictures: