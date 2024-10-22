Israel has blocked 250,000 aid trucks into Gaza: Media office

The office noted that this was part of Israel’s strategy of “reinforcing the starvation policy and using it as a weapon of war against civilians and against children, especially by preventing the entry of food, baby milk and nutritional supplements”.

Before the start of the war, some 500 trucks carrying aid and other goods would cross into Gaza daily.

It comes as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the north of the strip face starvation, and the latest Israeli onslught has left hundreds dead, according to Gazan officials.

More than 100,000 Palestinians have been wounded since Israel launched its war against Gaza on October 7 of last year, the health ministry in the enclave said.

The ministry added that 487 people have been wounded in Gaza over the past 48 hours, taking the total number of injuries since October 7 to 100,282 — about one in every 22 people in the blockaded territory.

At least 42,718 Palestinians have been killed since October 7, the ministry announced.