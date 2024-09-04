IFP ExclusiveSelectedTourism

Severe traffic congestion in roads to tourist resorts of northern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Millions of people in Iran have traveled to northern tourist resorts as well as the holy northeastern city of Mashhad during the holidays which are nearing their end.

The northern tourist destinations are in the provinces of Gilan and Mazandaran.

Meanwhile, over 5 million people from across the country have descended on Mashhad on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of the eighth Shia Imam, that is, Imam  Reza whose shrine is in the northeastern Iranian city.

Local authorities in Mashhad and in the northern cities plus Ardebil, in Iran’s northwest are facing difficulty providing accommodation to the visitors.

Reports say all hotels and inns in the regions have reached capacity and many people have set up tents in the streets in order to rest at nights.

Meantime, people have formed long lines at gas stations to fill up.

The most famous road linking Tehran to the northern regions is the Chalus Road, which became one-way northward on Wednesday.

