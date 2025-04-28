Music festival cut short in solidarity with Bandar Abbas port tragedy

Organizers announced the decision in an official statement, expressing grief over Saturday’s incident.

Governor Mohammad Ashouri Taziani declared three days of public mourning in Hormozgan province.

“The festival, which was set to feature five nights of regional folk music performances, will not continue its remaining programs,” the statement read.

In their poetic statement, the organizers wrote, “The southern home – with its palm tree, old boat in the corner – has one room in Ahvaz, another in Bushehr, and its largest, most beautiful room in Bandar Abbas.”

The organizers said a mourning ceremony will be held on Monday night to commemorate the victims of the incident.

“Tonight we gather in Saadat Schoolyard to read the final story and entrust you to God’s mercy,” the statement read.