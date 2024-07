The leopards were spotted in the Abbasabad Wildlife Sanctuary near Naeen, central Iran.

The Environmental Protection office released the picture of the family of a rare species of the Persian leopard by using cameras equipped with motion sensors in the sanctuary.

The population of Persian leopard is fast declining due to several factors including housing developments, livestock farming, hunting and trapping.

According to estimates, about 500 to 800 Persian leopards are scattered across Iran.