Traditional “sineh dour” mourning ceremony in Iran’s Shahroud

During the Sacred Defense period of 1890s, the warriors from Shahrud were renowned for this distinctive style of chest-beating, known as “Gerd” or “Dour.”

In this ritual, each participant hooks their left hand onto the waist of the person next to them and beats their chest with their right hand.

This chest-beating is performed in tandem with an upward leg movement, reflecting the agricultural lifestyle of the people of Shahrud.

This movement symbolizes digging the earth with a shovel to seek sustenance, a practice that has gradually found its way into their traditional ceremonies.

More in pictures: