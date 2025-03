Dating back to the Sassanid era, the watermills are located along the Dez River and are constructed using materials such as stone, brick, and sarooj mortar. They were later restored during the Safavid and Qajar periods.

Recognized as one of the oldest hydraulic systems in the world, the Dezful watermills are a testament to ancient engineering and have been registered as a national heritage site in Iran.

