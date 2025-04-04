Rabat Qoli Caravanserai in northeastern Iran: A timeless crossroads of culture, commerce

Dating back to the Timurid and Safavid eras (15th–17th centuries), the architectural gem was inscribed on Iran’s National Heritage List in 1996 and granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2023.

Featuring a central courtyard, guest chambers, and service quarters, the caravanserai provided travelers with shelter, water, and provisions along ancient trade routes.

More than a rest stop, it served as a hub for cultural exchange and commerce, reflecting Persia’s role in transcontinental connectivity.

