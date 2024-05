Today, as the sun glistens off the shimmering waters of Lake Urmia, a sense of optimism permeates the air. Yachts, long absent from these once desolate shores, have returned, gliding gracefully across the rejuvenated expanse.

Photographer Hamid Akbari’s lens captures the breathtaking scenes of this resurgence, showcasing nature’s resilience and humanity’s capacity for positive change.