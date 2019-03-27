Every year, large numbers of travelers go to Isfahan, the province where Kashan is located, to visit its invaluable monuments and scenic beauty.

Kashan’s beautiful scenery and suburbs which are home to the historical village of Abyaneh, Niasar, Qamsar, Kashan City and nearby villages, are accessible all year round.

Urban life has been going on in Kashan for 7,000 years. Kashan is one of the most beautiful cities of Iran. Antiquities dating back 40,000 years were dug out near the Fin Garden of Kashan in 2016. According to experts, the findings could revise up the history of Kashan from 7,000 to 40,000 years.

Kashan is especially known for its historical homes, which embody unique architectural features.

Khashan is on the list of most popular destinations for desert tourists, and can be an ideal destination for all those interested due to its stunning desert scenery.

Kashan has sisterhood agreements with some cities, namely Kazanlak in Bulgaria, Umeå in Sweden, and Sabzevar in Iran.

Historical Attractions of Kashan

The city has an ancient history: every corner of it is littered with historical monuments.

Fin Garden

It is the most important tourist attraction in Kashan. The Fin Garden is indeed the city’s only historical monument registered on UNESCO’s List of World Heritage Sites. It has witnessed numerous historical events, namely the murder of Amir Kabir in its bath.

Kashan Historical Houses

Kashan is home to many ancient homes each of which depict specific features. The most famous one is the home of Tabatabaees known as the jewel of Iranian homes. The homes of Abbasids, Boroujerdis and Ameris are also among Kashan’s historical attractions.

Bath of Soltan Amir Ahmad

The historical Soltan Amir Ahmad bath is one of the unique ancient baths in Iran and features a fabulous architecture and decorations. The bath measures more than 1,000 sq.m. and draws large numbers of visitors.

Sialk Hill

It features the remains of a 7,500-year-old civilization.

The Niasar Fire Temple, the Great Mosque of Abyaneh, the tomb of contemporary poet Sohrab Sepehri, the Nooshabad subterranean city and Kashan’s historical bazaar are among other tourist attractions of the city.

Natural Attractions of Kashan

Other than cultural, historical sites, there are several natural tourist attractions in Kashan:

Niasar Cave

It is a very beautiful and interesting cave located near the Niasar village. The man-made cave is almost 2,000 years old.

Niasar Waterfall

In May, it turns into one of Iran’s frequently visited tourist attractions. The area where the waterfall is located is one of the historical-cultural neighbourhoods of Niasar and features the waterfall bed, the local flora and a staircase leading up to the top of the waterfall. There is also an entrance to the side of the waterfall leading to the Niasar Cave.

Qamsar

Qamsar is one of the most beautiful and most exciting locations in Iran. It is the land of roses used for producing high-quality rosewater.

‌Customs & Traditions of Kashan

Different ceremonies and rituals are held in Kashan and nearby regions. Each of those ceremonies have a story and are held due to a specific reason:

Nakhl Carrying

It is one of the religious rituals held in desert towns. “Nakhl” is a wooden structure symbolizing the coffin of Imam Hussein, the third Shiite Imam. On Ashura day and other mourning occasions, dozens of people carry it around the streets as a sign of mourning.

Rug Washing

Rug Washing is the only religious ritual in the world of Islam for which a certain date has been specified based on the Solar Calendar. The ceremony remains glorious as ever after so many years. The ritual is to be registered on UNESCO’s list of the world’s intangible cultural heritage.

Rosewater Extraction

‌It is one of the most famous ceremonies in Kashan. Each year, ceremonies are held in different parts of Kashan and nearby cities during the month of May to produce rosewater. The practice draws over one million visitors, who go there to see first-hand how rosewater is extracted.

Souvenirs of Kashan

The souvenirs of Kashan include different types of herbal distillates, cookies, sweets and nuts.

Kashan’s major handicraft is the rug, which is registered on UNESCO‘s list of intangible cultural heritage. Pottery and different types of weaving arts are among other handicrafts of the city.