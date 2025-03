According to ISNA, Seyed Mohammad Hossein Hojazi, CEO of the Abbasabad Cultural and Tourism Zone, stated that the simple Iftar spread was organized to honor of the second Shia imam, known as the most generous of the Ahl al-Bayt, the household of the Prophet.

Every year, around 2,000 to 2,500 fasting individuals and tourists gather on Tabiat Bridge to break their fast together.

More in pictures: