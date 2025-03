The Nowruz Joy Carnival, featuring festive Nowruz-themed displays and floats, made its way from Haft-e Tir Square to Laleh Park in Tehran, captivating onlookers and spreading the spirit of the season.

The parade showcased traditional symbols of renewal and rebirth.

Nowruz, celebrated by millions worldwide, marks the first day of the Persian calendar and symbolizes new beginnings.

More in pictures: