Remains of 6500 year old infant found in western Iran

Ronak Tasa, the head of Cultural Heritage Department in the city of Oshnavieh added the pieces, which date back to the mid-fifth millennium BC and found in a clay vessel, are currently kept in the National Museum of Tehran.

The official added that 30 other notable objects are also held at the museum along with the ancient infant’s remains.

Archaeological studies show that, based on bone growth patterns, this fetus was in its 38th week of life and was born 2 or 3 weeks early.

That’s one of the most complete infant burials in the prehistoric era of the Iranian Plateau, with more than 90% of its bones remaining intact.