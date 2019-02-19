Rosewater Has Unbelievable Healing Properties for Eyes

Rosewater is a fragrant liquid highly beneficial for human eyes but before any use, we should make sure about its purity.

As a nice flower symbolizing love, rose plays an extraordinary role in keeping our skin fresh, decreasing our stresses and healing any inefficiency in our eyes.

In the daily lives, most of us sit for hours in front of our computers or TV sets, staring at the screen. This, along with air pollution, is highly harmful to our eyes.

Rosewater, however, can be very helpful in protecting our eyes against health problems. Below, you can find some of the healing properties of rosewater for our eyes.

Anti-Bacterial, Disinfection Properties of Rosewater

The anti-bacterial and disinfection properties of rosewater highly contribute to eyes’ health in various ways. It protects our eyes against dust, pollution, inflation and the harms of cosmetics. Pick two cotton balls and soak them in rosewater. Then put them on your eyes for at least 10 to 15 minutes.

Use Rosewater to Remove Eye Fatigue

Wash your eyes with rosewater. It can significantly decrease the fatigue of your eyes after sitting for a long time before the computer or TV set. To this end, mix some drops of rosewater with water and then use the solution to wash your eyes with a cotton ball.

Rosewater as Eye Drop

Rosewater can also be used as a beneficial eye drop. Pour two to three drops of rosewater in each eye while lying on the ground. Then close your eyes for at least 10 minutes. This would relax the eyes while washing them.

Removing Dark Tissues around Eyes

Rosewater is also a good solution for removing the dark tissues created around our eyes. Mix rosewater with some milk and soak a cotton ball in the new solution. Then put the ball on your eyes for ten minutes on a daily basis. Within three to four weeks, you could vividly sense the removal of the dark tissues around your eyes.