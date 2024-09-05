Report: Suicide death rate in Iran surges past 40 percent

The data released by the Iranian Security Forces Command Center, revealed that 4,183 people lost their lives between 2016 and 2020 on average each year.

The figures also show over 40,000 deaths from suicide during the past ten years, which is twice the fatalities from murder.

The report does not discuss the reasons that lead to suicide, but it is largely attributed to the worsening economic situation and ballooning social ailments.

Meanwhile, there are a significant number of deaths under the category of “other cases” and “suspicious” deaths in the police statistics, whose reasons are not determined, but the figures are about six times higher than the total number of suicides and 12 times bigger than murder.