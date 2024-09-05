IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Report: Suicide death rate in Iran surges past 40 percent

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran air pollution

The death rate due to suicide in Iran is 5.1 cases per 100,000 people which has witnessed an over 40-percent spiral in the past ten years, Tehran-based Etemad newspaper reported citing official figures.

The data released by the Iranian Security Forces Command Center, revealed that 4,183 people lost their lives between 2016 and 2020 on average each year.

The figures also show over 40,000 deaths from suicide during the past ten years, which is twice the fatalities from murder.

The report does not discuss the reasons that lead to suicide, but it is largely attributed to the worsening economic situation and ballooning social ailments.

Meanwhile, there are a significant number of deaths under the category of “other cases” and “suspicious” deaths in the police statistics, whose reasons are not determined, but the figures are about six times higher than the total number of suicides and 12 times bigger than murder.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks