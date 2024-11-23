12% of deaths in Iran attributed to air pollution, study reveals

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Mohammad Sadegh Hassanvand stated that air pollution ranks as the fourth leading risk factor for health, sometimes even reaching the third place globally.

He noted that last year, approximately 50,000 deaths in Iran were attributed to air pollution, out of an annual total of about 450,000 deaths from various causes.

Hassanvand pointed out that particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) is the most concerning pollutant, responsible for many unhealthy days in Iran. Despite some progress between 2010 and 2017, the following years saw a significant increase in PM2.5 levels, he deplored.

Hassanvand also noted foreign sanctions has curtailed Iran’s ability to address air pollution effectively.

The Iranian government has recently banned the use of heavy fuel oil in three power plants, which could be an opportunity to improve air quality if accompanied by proper planning and investment, he expressed hope.