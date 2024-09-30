MP: 1,590 nurses resigned in Iran last year amid growing healthcare crisis

Citing the latest figures provided by the Iranian Nursing Organization, Es’haqi warned of the alarming trend that underscores the severe shortage of healthcare professionals in the country.

He said the number of resignations from the nursing workforce is two to three times higher than the rate of migration.

The lawmaker added, “Approximately 2,000 nurses apply to leave Iran annually, seeking better opportunities abroad.”

“Currently, 2,000 Iranian nurses are working in Denmark, highlighting the global demand for their skills,” Es’haqi said, while noting there are only 300,000 nurses in Iran, a country of over 85 million people, which is far below the required number to adequately serve the population.

He said the Health Committee of the Iranian Parliament has called for immediate and practical measures to address the challenges faced by nurses.

The exodus of nurses is attributed to various factors, including inadequate working conditions, low salaries, and lack of professional support.

According to official figures, the average monthly salary of nurses in Iran ranges from 8 to 22 million Iranian tomans (approximately 190 ti 524 USD).