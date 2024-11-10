Iran’s deputy health minister warns of imminent population crisis

Alireza Raisi explained that if the current population trends continue, within the next 20 years, the number of annual births will equal the number of deaths. This zero population growth rate will mark a turning point, after which deaths will begin to outpace births, resulting in a negative growth rate.

Raisi painted a concerning picture of Iran’s future demographics by 2101. He estimated that Iran’s population could fall below 50 million, with nearly 42 million people remaining, and about half of this population being elderly. “In other words, out of every four Iranians, two will be seniors,” he explained, emphasizing the depth of the crisis.

Without proactive policies to encourage family growth and support for young families, Raisi warned, the aging population could place a significant burden on healthcare, social services, and the economy.

Experts say that Iran’s shift toward smaller family sizes and delayed marriages, along with economic challenges, have contributed to the population decline.