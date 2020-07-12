Jahan-nama means “orrery” in Persian: it is the most perfect name given to the western part of Sahebqaraniyeh Palace in Niavaran Complex, which has been allocated to the preservation of works donated to the Pahlavi dynasty or purchased by them.

Indeed, Jahan-nama Museum displays a world in a limited space, where you can clearly recognize the evolution and development of human talents and feelings. It contains historical objects from different cultures, and works by different artists.

The building includes four halls on the ground floor and one in the basement. It was allocated to the perseveration of works donated to or bought by Farah Diba, the former Iranian queen, in 1976. On the roof of the middle hall, there is a painting on wood with the famous Persian theme of “Rose and Nightingale” of Shiraz.

Jahan-nama Museum was inaugurated in February 1998. The works in this museum are displayed in two sections: prehistoric art, and works of contemporary visual arts from Iran and the world.

Examples of works in the first section include the ancient remnants of pre-Columbian civilizations, Lorestan bronze, Amlash pottery, and the North American Indian art from the first and second millennia BCE.

In the other part, there are works by contemporary Iranian artists such as Sohrab Sepehri, Nasser Oveisi, Faramarz Pilaram, Jafar Rouhbakhsh, Parviz Kalantari, Bahman Mohasses, Sirak Melkonian, Jazeh Tabatabai, Mash Ismail and Parviz Tanavoli; as well as the non-Iranian ones like George Brock, Paul Gauguin, Paul Klee, Picasso, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Diego Giacometti, Fernand Léger and Mark Chagall.

What follows are ILNA’s photos of Jahan-nama Museum in Sahebqaraniyeh Palace: