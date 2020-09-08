Iranian, Turkish Presidents Stress Continuation of Int’l Cooperation

The Sixth Meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held on September 8, 2020 via videoconference.

At the end of the meeting attended by the presidents of the two countries, a joint declaration was issued in 19 paragraphs, in which the two sides emphasised continuation of bilateral, regional and international cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

The full text of the declaration is as follows:

In His name,

Joint declaration between the presidents of the Republic of Turkey and the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

The Sixth Meeting of the High Level Cooperation Council (HLCC) between Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held on 8th September, 2020 via videoconference, under the co-chairs of H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Turkey and H.E. Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the participation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of both countries as coordinators and Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister of Treasury and Finance, Minister of Interior, Minister of health, ministry of Industry and Technology, Minister of Trade, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of turkey and their respective counterparts; Chief of the President Office, Minister of Oil, Minister of Interior, Minister of energy, Minister of Road and Urban Development, Minister of health and Medical Education of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Having taken stock of their relations, regional development and impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both parties,

Reiterated their determination to further enhance of good neighbourly relations nourished by their strong political will and expressed their resolve to effectively implement their bilateral decisions on the basis of mutual interests,

Emphasised closer consultations and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 to ensure their better preparedness to providing their citizens with necessary medical services, medicine and equipment for prevention and activities related to the pandemic,

Underlined the importance of maintaining close political dialogue on bilateral and regional bases at all levels and consultations within the existing mechanisms concerning different aspects of their bilateral cooperation for further deepening collaboration between the two countries.

Reviewed the commitment to intensify joint efforts to reverse the decreasing tendency in their bilateral trade volumes adverse global conditions, including the negative impacts of COVID-19 by fully utilising existing mechanisms such as the Joint Economic Commission, Joint Road Transport Committee, as well as creating new routes of economic cooperation.

Expressed their desire to hold the 28th Session of the Joint Economic Commission at an early date to the extent possible in view of the conditions created by COVID-19, with a view to exploring means for further economic cooperation, increasing bilateral trade volume, overcoming the economic challenges of COVID-19,

Stressed the importance of reaping the full benefit and extending the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement on a mutually beneficial basis, as well as improving investment climate for the businessmen of their respective countries,

Agreed to further expand cooperation in the fields of tourism and culture to further promote people-to-people contacts once the risks created by COVID-19 can be safely neutralised,

Having underlined the significance of the energy sector, reaffirmed the importance of continuing cooperation in this field on a mutually beneficial basis,

Bearing in mind that PKK/PJAK and all terrorist organisations in the region pose a common threat against the security of both Turkey and Iran, both sides emphasised that it is incumbent upon both countries to fully utilise the existing cooperation mechanisms against the activities of PKK/PJAK elements and the other terrorist organisations along the common borders and to take coordinated steps for a result oriented cooperation, including joint operations, in countering terrorism and organised crime,

Reemphasised the importance to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which constitutes an outstanding achievement of multilateral diplomacy that advances regional security and stability, and endorsed by the UNSC Resolution 2231, welcomed the recent broad based support given at the UNSC to preserve the JCPOA,

Engaged in discussions on regional and global issues of common interest and in this regard shared the view that universally recognised principles, in particular full respect of international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, not resorting to use of force or threat of force should continue to govern international relations,

Emphasised their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria in line with all agreements in the framework of Astana format and reaffirmed their conviction that Syrian conflict could be resolved through political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254,

Reaffirmed their commitment for preservation of Iraq’s territorial integrity, political unity and sovereignty, being conscious that Iraq’s stability, welfare and security constitute a necessity for regional, international peace and stability and reiterated their support to the Government of Iraq,

Emphasised their unwavering support for the comprehensive, just and lasting solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and in this context, reiterated the need for the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine having Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital,

Expressed their support to Palestine against the attempts of third countries to weaken the Palestinian Cause,

Underlined that sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan could only be achieved through a genuine Afghan-led and owned peace process that would lead to a political settlement and expressed their support for such settlement,

Stressed the importance of cooperation within international organisations such as the United Nations, OIC, ECO, CICA and D8 of which both States are members,

Expressed their intention to use their good will to facilitate the interaction between their legislative branches with a view to promoting bilateral cooperation at regional and international inter-parliamentary organisations such as IPU, APA and PUIC,

The Parties agreed on the English version of this Joint Declaration.