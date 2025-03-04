Turkey ‘false’ statements could affect bilateral ties: Iran

Mahmud Heidari, an aide to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has said that the common interests of Iran and Turkey necessitate avoiding “false statements” that could cause tensions in bilateral relations.

Heidari made those remarks as he met with Turkey’s Ambassador to Tehran Hicabi Kırlangıç on Monday, according to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

“The common interests of both countries and the sensitive conditions in the region necessitate avoiding false statements and unrealistic analyses that could lead to disagreements and tensions in bilateral relations,” the Iranian official said, in reference to remarks last week by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about Iran’s policies in the West Asia region.

Heidari further noted the continued aggression and expansionism by the Israeli regime is “the biggest threat” to security and stability in the region.

Key Islamic countries, he added, are expected to do their utmost effort to help stop Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine and other regional countries including Syria.

Hicabi Kırlangıç said on his part that Turkey’s stance focuses on maintaining and expanding good relations with Iran.

“We also believe that the two countries should have close cooperation to promote bilateral ties, regional interactions and address the existing threats,” the Turkish ambassador stated.

He also added that he would convey views of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to the Turkish government.