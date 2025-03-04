Featured NewsForeign PolicyIFP Exclusive

Advisor to Iran’s Leader deplores Turkey’s diplomatic conduct, warns of Syria’s fragmentation, predicts EU collapse

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Akbar Velayati

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran’s Leader, has criticized Turkey’s diplomatic conduct, warning that provocative statements regarding Iran, could harm bilateral relations.

His remarks, in an interview with Jam-e Jam, came after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Iran’s foreign policy as “very dangerous,” claiming its costs outweigh the benefits.

Velayati emphasized Iran’s commitment to mutual respect and non-interference, urging Turkey to avoid actions that undermine historical ties.

Velayati also expressed concern over Syria’s instability, citing the presence of armed groups like Daesh and Kurdish factions, as well as Israeli and US military involvement.

He warned of a potential civil war and criticized Israeli efforts to divide Syria along ethnic and religious lines.

Furthermore, Velayati condemned US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly relocate Gazans, calling it “thoughtless” and unrealistic.

He dismissed Trump’s rhetoric as fear-mongering rather than a practical policy.

Velayati also predicted the collapse of the European Union, citing rising US-Europe tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

He noted that Trump’s alignment with Russia has deepened divisions within Europe, particularly for the UK, which sees itself as the bloc leader.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks