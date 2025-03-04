Advisor to Iran’s Leader deplores Turkey’s diplomatic conduct, warns of Syria’s fragmentation, predicts EU collapse

His remarks, in an interview with Jam-e Jam, came after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Iran’s foreign policy as “very dangerous,” claiming its costs outweigh the benefits.

Velayati emphasized Iran’s commitment to mutual respect and non-interference, urging Turkey to avoid actions that undermine historical ties.

Velayati also expressed concern over Syria’s instability, citing the presence of armed groups like Daesh and Kurdish factions, as well as Israeli and US military involvement.

He warned of a potential civil war and criticized Israeli efforts to divide Syria along ethnic and religious lines.

Furthermore, Velayati condemned US President Donald Trump’s proposal to forcibly relocate Gazans, calling it “thoughtless” and unrealistic.

He dismissed Trump’s rhetoric as fear-mongering rather than a practical policy.

Velayati also predicted the collapse of the European Union, citing rising US-Europe tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

He noted that Trump’s alignment with Russia has deepened divisions within Europe, particularly for the UK, which sees itself as the bloc leader.