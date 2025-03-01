Iran: PKK leader’s call on group to drop arms ‘important step’ to curb violence

Baghaei said on Friday that the decision was an “important step” to reject violence.

On Thursday, Jailed PKK founder Abdullah Ocalan called on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group to lay down arms and dissolve in order to end four decades of conflict which has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

The Iranian official said Tehran supports any initiative that contributes to curbing terrorism and enhances security in Turkey.

Baghaei expressed hope that this development would have a positive impact across the region.

The PKK is blacklisted as a “terrorist” organization by Turkey, the United States, the European Union and many other Western countries.

The group’s leadership is widely expected to heed any call Ocalan makes, although some factions within the group could resist.