Iran Working Hard to Develop Vaccine for COVID-19: Health Minister

The Iranian health minister says Iran has begun extensive work on vaccines related to the COVID-19 virus, and people will soon hear good news in this regard.

Saeid Namki said on Wednesday that two prominent teams at knowledge-based companies are working in that domain.

“We have made good progress, but it is still too early to unveil our work. In the coming days, good news will be announced about a vaccine for coronavirus,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, he underlined that no definitive vaccine has been developed for the disease yet.

“So far, no specific drug has been discovered for COVID-19, and the world is working on finding a vaccine,” he said.

He also touched upon the fee charged for the coronavirus test.

“Individuals should get into the health ministry’s network to take the test; in that case, they won’t be charged,” he said.

“In fact, those we deem necessary to be tested as the target group won’t be charged, but if someone wants to take the test on his own, they can go to private laboratories which do the test based on officially approved fees,” he added.