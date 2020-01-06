Iran Slams Instagram for Removing Posts on Gen. Soleimani

“In an undemocratic and scandalous move, Instagram has removed the voice of the innocence of nation – related to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani,” Rabiei regretted in a post on his Twitter account on Monday.

This comes as “terrorists are free” to make their voices heard on Instagram, he added.

He said the move indicates the double-standard policy of those who claim to be advocates of democracy and freedom of media.

His comments came after many Iranian celebrities and athletes shared posts about the assassination of General Soleimani, but Instagram deleted all such posts.