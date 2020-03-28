Iranian Scientist Says Has Developed Coronavirus Drug

Masoud Soleimani said many doctors have announced that the drug has had a positive feedback on many patients.

He said the medicine can be used to treat coronavirus patients in three phases in a period of 3 to 6 days.

“The important point in the development of the coronavirus medicine is that clinical tests are still being conducted on it, and we hope we will achieve better results in the coming days,” he noted.

“Final and complementary research work is underway for final approval of the drug,” the scientist added.

