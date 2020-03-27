Iran Launches Online Coronavirus Test for Non-Iranian Nationals

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are very similar to those of other common respiratory diseases such as the common cold. In such a situation, one of the major concerns is whether one should go to medical centres with respiratory symptoms such as cough and runny nose.

In order to answer this question, the Medical Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran has developed an online test whose algorithm is based on the symptoms of COVID-19 and international research studies.

The Coronavirus online test has proved to be a powerful means amid the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in Iran and has so far been taken by over seven million people with the COVID-19 symptoms or those who are concerned about getting it.

The goal of this online test is to help people know whether they need to go to a medical centre for the COVID-19.

The English version of the test has been launched for non-Iranian nationals across the world. So if you are worried that you may have contracted the virus, take this test right now.