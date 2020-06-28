Iran Reintroduces COVID-19 Restrictions in Several Provinces

Iran’s president says restrictions will be reintroduced in several “red zones” in order to stem the spread of novel coronavirus.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday everyone should observe health protocols in order to control the disease.

He said week-long restrictions could be put in place in cities which reach the “red” state as deemed necessary by the local coronavirus task force.

“As of July 5, 2020, it will be mandatory to wear masks at all places of gathering,” said the president at a meeting of the National Coronavirus Headquarters.

He then praised measures by all sectors in the country to fight coronavirus.

The president noted that no vaccine has been developed for the virus so far, adding the current situation may persist and “we should prepare ourselves for a long-term fight.”

“Let’s not allow the coronavirus outbreak to reach its peak in provinces, and everybody should help because if the disease becomes severe it will put medical personnel under pressure,” he said.

President Rouhani said places of gathering are where there is a risk of COVID-19 spreading.

He also stressed the need to take care of the elderly and those with underlying health conditions to protect them against the disease.