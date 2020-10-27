Iran Produces 450-Tonne Telescopic Crane

An Iranian knowledge-based company has produced and unveiled a telescopic crane capable of carrying up to 450 tonnes.

Present at the unveiling ceremony was Iranian Vice President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari, who said the government will increase its support for knowledge-based firms and innovative industries on the back of new decisions by the cabinet and parliament.

“Telescopic cranes are used in different projects, so the country needs to be able to produce them,” he said.

“The manufacturing of telescopic cranes in Iran has broken new ground in that domain, and the Science and Technology Department of the Presidential Office backs such ground-breaking moves,” he said.