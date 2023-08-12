Iranian experts manufacture heart attack rapid diagnosis kit

The kit can detect heart attacks in just 10 minutes, is easy to use and highly accurate, and can help save lives and reduce healthcare costs.

The kit works by measuring the level of Troponin, a protein that is released into the blood when the heart muscle is damaged. A single drop of blood from the fingertip is enough for the test, which can be done at home or in a hospital.

The kit can show if a person has suffered a heart attack or not, and help doctors decide on the best treatment.

The experts at the company say that the kit has a sensitivity of 98% and has been approved by national and international regulatory bodies.

It is currently being used in dozens of hospitals across Iran, where it has helped the country save 2-3 million Euros in foreign currency expenditure.

The company’s CEO says that they are planning to export the kit to neighboring countries, where there is a high demand for such products. He estimates that there is a potential market of 200 million Euros for the kit in the region.

The kit is a 100 percent Iranian product, which showcases the country’s scientific and technological achievements.

Over the years, Iran has achieved remarkable advancements in the field of medicine, particularly in pharmaceutical manufacturing, medical equipment development, and the training of highly skilled physicians and surgeons.

This progress is exemplified by the significant contributions made by Iranian scientists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faced with cruel sanctions, Iran successfully developed multiple COVID-19 vaccines, along with essential equipment such as ventilators and testing kits.

Following the Islamic Revolution, Iran placed significant emphasis on the production of various medicines, including life-saving drugs. This strategic focus transformed Iran from being reliant on drug imports to becoming an exporter, currently fulfilling approximately 97 percent of its pharmaceutical needs through domestic capabilities.