Iran unveils three new laser achievements at specialized exhibition

The event was inaugurated by the Iranian Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, amo g others.

The opening ceremony was held on the National Day to Fight Global Arrogance, which marks the anniversary of the US Embassy takeover after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The exhibition showcased Iran’s latest advancements in the field of laser technology.

“Today, lasers play a crucial role in cost reduction and quality improvement across various fields, enhancing standards. Once considered a luxury, lasers now support diverse applications, including human safety and environmental protection,” the AEOI head noted.

Eslami emphasized the importance of committed participation in the frontiers of knowledge for national progress. “For advancement, we must move powerfully at the edge of knowledge,” he added.

H reaffirmed the strong and capable presence of the atomic energy organization in all areas and the significance of the collaboration between research and knowledge-based sectors.