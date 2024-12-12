Senior commander says Iran’s new drone to ‘surprise world’

Tangsiri on Wednesday announced the pending integration of the groundbreaking and uniquely advanced unmanned aerial vehicle into the force.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th edition of the Islamic Republic’s International Aerospace Exhibition on the Kish Island in the country’s southern waters, he said the aircraft that has been developed in cooperation between the IRGC Navy and Iran’s Defense Ministry “will surprise the world”.

“The horizon of joint cooperation between the IRGC Navy and the ministry will change” upon integration of the aircraft into the force, Tangsiri noted, asserting that the drone would not serve as the last instance of collaboration between the two sides.

“We will, in fact, change the horizon (of the bilateral cooperation)” through unveiling of the aircraft, the commander added.