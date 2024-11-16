Media WireScience and TechnologySelected

Iran says plasma technology entered industrial phase

By IFP Media Wire
Mohammad Eslami

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, has announced that plasma technology has transitioned from the research phase to the industrial stage in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first plasma-based processing and decontamination plant for dried fruits and nuts in Rafsanjan, Southeastern Iran, Eslami emphasized the importance of leveraging technological advancements to serve the people and address their needs.

Eslami explained that plasma technology, which has been in use globally for over 20 years, initially found applications in the medical sector. In Iran, however, it has now progressed to industrial uses.

He noted that the technology has been employed to decontaminate pistachio orchards and their products, effectively removing barriers to exports.

Eslami also announced plans to launch several radiation centers in various provinces across Iran in the coming days and months, further expanding the country’s technological capabilities.

