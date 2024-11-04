Iran says Chamran 1 research satellite functioning properly, announces new launches

In a post on the social network, Hassan Salarieh stated that successful tests in various orbital positions confirm the proper functioning of all hardware and software components of the Chamran.

He emphasized the advancement and pride of Iran’s indigenous space industry, noting that the research satellite has effectively carried out its missions over the past few weeks.

Additionally, the satellite successfully executed a maneuver to change its orbital position to approach the body of the Qaem 100 satellite carrier, demonstrating the reliable performance of its systems.

In related news on Monday, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, tweeted that the Iranian satellites Kowsar and Hodhod are scheduled to enter a 500-kilometer orbit.

Jalali said the satellites will be launched by a Soyuz rocket on Tuesday, at 2:48 a.m. Tehran time.

The two satellites were designed and built by young Iranian elites from a knowledge-based company with support from the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the Iranian Space Agency, and the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Russia announced.

The launch marks the first private sector venture of Iran into space aimed at solidifying the private sector’s entry into the space industry.