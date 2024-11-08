Iran signs key agreements during communications minister’s visit to Cuba, Venezuela 

The trip resulted in several significant agreements, including contracts for supplying telecommunications equipment, constructing a fiber optic factory, and establishing a technology park.

During his visit, Hashemi emphasized strengthening technical relations and creating connections between Iranian tech companies and their counterparts in Venezuela.

He met with various Venezuelan ministers, including those of communications, electricity, science, and transportation, signing cooperation agreements in telecommunications and information technology.

Hashemi praised Jorge Marquez, the Venezuelan Minister of Electricity, for his efforts in fostering close collaborations with Iranian companies.

He stated, “Iran is prepared to engage in joint production abroad to capture the regional telecommunications market.”

In Cuba, Hashemi met with Deputy Prime Minister Eduardo Martinez and discussed expanding scientific and technological cooperation, especially in artificial intelligence.

He highlighted Iran’s readiness to share knowledge and initiate collaborations in AI and robotics.

Hashemi also expressed Iran’s commitment to training Cuban personnel in these fields.

The visit also included a tour of Cuba’s Mariel Special Development Zone and the signing of a postal services cooperation agreement.