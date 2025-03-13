Media WireMiddle East

Syria’s interim President signs constitutional declaration for 5-year transitional period

By IFP Media Wire

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has inked a draft constitutional declaration on Thursday, establishing a five-year transitional period for the country.

An expert committee tasked with drafting the document presented it to Sharaa, outlining key provisions for the post-Bashar Assad era.

The declaration also mandates the dissolution of the existing Constitutional Court, branding it as a “remnant of the previous regime”.

In its place, the president is granted authority to appoint a new constitutional court operating under existing legal frameworks until a new judicial system is established.

The committee emphasized the judiciary’s independence and the crucial role of judges. It further stated that any decision regarding the president’s dismissal, removal, or limitation of powers would fall under the jurisdiction of the Legislature of Syria, the country’s parliament.

