Oil tanker fire contained at Bandar Imam Khomeini port

Upon receiving the distress call, port authorities activated the incident command system (ICS) and dispatched emergency response teams along with firefighting vessels.

Coordination efforts ensured the safety of the crew while fire suppression operations commenced. Simultaneously, rescue vessels and marine emergency teams were deployed for potential evacuations, while anti-flooding and pollution control teams were put on high alert.

Captain Sabzivand confirmed that the fire was successfully contained within three hours, preventing it from spreading to other sections of the vessel. The ship and its crew are now in a stable condition, and after necessary inspections, the vessel will return to operational status.

This marks the first maritime incident in five years of safe and accident-free operations at Bandar Imam Khomeini, Sabzivand noted, commending the swift response and coordination of emergency teams.

Bandar Imam Khomeini, one of Iran’s largest commercial ports located in Khuzestan Province, serves as a key gateway for international trade. With its advanced infrastructure and strict safety protocols, the port continues to be a reliable hub for maritime and economic activities in the Persian Gulf region.