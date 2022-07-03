Sunday, July 3, 2022
Iran’s Raisi: Activities of knowledge-based firms must be boosted

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has called for a focus on efforts to enhance the activities of knowledge-based companies to pave the way for more jobs and products based on science.

“Knowledge-based products have better potentials and capacities for competition in global and domestic markets,” said the president during a ceremony on Sunday marking Iran’s Nation Day of Industry and Mining.

The president said the national occasion was a good opportunity to express gratitude for the efforts of active producers and businesspeople, who could provide best explanations for the root causes of problems and put forward relevant solutions.

He said the administration had set up a working group tasked with drafting a “national document” on the Iranian industrial sector in consultation with experts in response to a call by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, adding that the document is being finalized.

“The future must be predictable for economic and industrial activists so that they can make plans for it,” he said, adding that achieving such predictability necessitates avoiding spur-of-the-moment decisions.

