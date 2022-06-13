Monday, June 13, 2022
Iran president orders facilitating export of science-based firms’ products

By IFP Editorial Staff
President Ebrahim Raisi

President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that regional and other overseas countries are eager to use products of Iran's science-based companies, calling on concerned officials to arrange for the export of these items.

Speaking at his cabinet meeting, President Raisi referred to the difficulties and challenges in executive works, arguing that serving the nation is not an easy job as there are lots of hardships in the path.

“Meanwhile, the enemies try to make the job more difficult, but the people at the scene must have strong spirits, self-confidence and trust in God,” he added.

The president stated that progress in national projects is in need of adopting timely, technically-approved, and mighty decisions, and pursuing responsibilities seriously without any negligence, with no delays that will make achieving objectives far-fetched.

Focusing on the capacities of Iran’s science-based companies, keeping in mind the Supreme Leader’s emphasis, President Raisi noted that the entire presidents that have during the past months visited Iran have praised the Iranian youth’s capabilities and our science-based industries’ status.

