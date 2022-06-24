Iranian knowledge-based company produces medicine countering respiratory infection

The production line for Bio-Boost was unveiled during a ceremony attended by Iran’s Vice President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sorena Sattari at the knowledge-based company.

Bio-boost is a natural product of useful living bacteria along with vital vitamins and minerals.

The medicine improves the quality of people’s lives by reducing respiratory infection and the length of the infection as well as helping with the treatment of allergic diseases and the supply of the energy human body needs.

Iran has taken long strides in the scientific and technological spheres in recent years despite it’s been under the harshest US sanctions over its nuclear program.